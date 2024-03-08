Comcast increases speeds to thousands of Grays Harbor customers, according to company

Comcast tells KXRO that they have boosted speeds for thousands of Xfinity Internet customers in Grays Harbor & hundreds of thousands statewide.

In a release from Comcast, they say that as of this Thursday, more than 8,000 Xfinity Internet customers in Grays Harbor will get faster speeds at no additional cost from Comcast.

Nearly 800,000 overall in Washington state were included.

The company says that more than 763,000 Xfinity Internet customers in Washington who subscribe to value-focused products – Connect, Connect More, Fast and Prepaid – are seeing the faster speeds at no additional cost.

“As the need for data increases in ever-connected households in Washington, Xfinity is ensuring customers can stream, surf, and share on a network and service they can rely on today and in the future.”

Comcast states that this upgrade will assist customers in streaming live sports, gaming, and other data-rich applications.

“For the second time in about a year and a half, we’ve made our Xfinity Internet packages faster in Washington. This keeps up with our nearly 20-year history of increasing internet speeds,” explained Rodrigo Lopez, the Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Pacific Northwest Region. “People watching live sports online, playing video games, and using other apps that need a lot of data are using the internet more than ever. Plus, with the potential that funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program will not be renewed, we’ve really focused on making our internet faster, especially for our more affordable plans, so all our customers can enjoy these new features.”

Starting this week, new and existing customers throughout the state can take advantage of the following speed increases:

Connect: 75 Mbps to 150 Mbps

Connect More: 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps

Fast: 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps

Xfinity Prepaid: 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Comcast notes that the federal government recently announced that the Affordable Connectivity Program could end as early as April if it does not receive additional funding. These speed increases could help ensure those who may be affected by the end of ACP will continue to have access to the Internet options.