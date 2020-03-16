Comcast Announces Comprehensive COVID-19 Response to Help Keep Americans Connected to the Internet

Submitted by Comcast On the heels of offering new, low-income Internet Essentials customers two months of free internet and raising the speed of that program’s service to 25/3 Mbps, Comcast announced additional steps to help ensure people stay connected to the internet as more schools suspend classes and companies encourage employees to work from home due […]
