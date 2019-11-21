Cold weather shelter opened in Aberdeen as temperatures drop
A temporary cold weather shelter is open in Aberdeen as the weather is forecasted to approach freezing temperatures this week.
The Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Department announced that the temporary shelter for community residents unable to access other shelter options is now available.
The volunteer-staffed shelter will be available at the Aberdeen Polish Club, 823 West 1st Street in Aberdeen from 7 pm to 8 am.
Temperatures are forecasted to approach freezing tonight and tomorrow, and the shelter will be available contingent on adequate volunteer availability.
Interested volunteers should contact Pastor Val Metropoulos at vmetropoulos001@luthersem.edu.
Community donations of bottled water, non-perishable/soft foods, and other basic hygiene items can be dropped off at the Polish Club during shelter operation hours or at the Coastal Community Action Program office at 101 East Market Street in Aberdeen during business hours.
The shelter access is not contingent on sobriety, and participation in services of any kind is voluntary.
It will serve adults 18 and over, of all genders, as space and volunteer capacity allows.
Shelter rules will be limited and focused on safety for guests and volunteers.
Partners who identify vulnerable residents who may be in need of temporary shelter may escort or refer them to the shelter at the Polish Club between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Grays Harbor County Public Health will update their website with the current status of shelter operations at http://www.healthygh.org/news.