Coastal waterways see new fishing rules being implemented

Waters throughout the region will go under new rules regarding fishing on coastal tributaries.
The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that the updated rules are upcoming for the tributaries.
These changes are effective on all species and will last until further notice.
As part of the rules, fishing from a floating device is now prohibited on all species.
Selective Gear Rules in effect, except only one single-point barbless hook is allowed.
Anglers must release all rainbow trout.
The waterways will follow the new rules and will close to all fishing until further notice beginning on dates starting March 1.
The closures and rules are being implemented in stages.
Locations: (the following waters will follow the above rules and will close to all fishing until further notice beginning on the date listed next to the water; any exceptions to the rule will also be listed next to the water)
Bear River (Pacific Co.): Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Big River (Clallam Co.), outside Olympic National Park: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Bogachiel River (Clallam Co.), from the mouth to Olympic National Park boundary: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Calawah River: (Clallam Co.), from the mouth to the forks: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Calawah River, South Fork (Clallam Co.), from the mouth to Olympic National Park boundary: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Cedar Creek (Jefferson Co.), from the mouth to Olympic National Park boundary: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Chehalis River (Grays Harbor Co.), from the mouth upstream, including all forks: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Clearwater River (Jefferson Co.), from the mouth to Snahapish River: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Cloquallum Creek (Grays Harbor/Mason Co.), from the mouth to the outlet at Stump Lake: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Copalis River (Grays Harbor Co.): Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Dickey River (Clallam Co.), from the Olympic National Park boundary upstream to the confluence of the east and west forks: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Dickey River, West and East Forks (Clallam Co.): Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Elk Creek (Lewis/Pacific Co.): Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Elk River (Grays Harbor Co.): Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Fork Creek (Pacific Co.), from Fork Creek Hatchery rack upstream 500’ at fishing boundary sign: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Goodman Creek (Jefferson Co.), outside of Olympic National Park boundary: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Hoh River (Jefferson Co.), from Olympic National Park boundary upstream to Olympic National Park boundary below mouth of South Fork Hoh: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Hoh River, South Fork (Jefferson Co.), outside of Olympic National Park boundary: Closed April 1, 2021.
Hoquiam River including East fork (Grays Harbor Co.): Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Humptulips River (Grays Harbor Co.), from the mouth to confluence of East and West forks: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Humptulips River, West Fork (Grays Harbor Co.), from the mouth to Donkey Creek: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Johns River (Grays Harbor Co.), from the mouth (Hwy. 105 Bridge) to Ballon Creek: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Kalaloch Creek (Jefferson Co.), outside Olympic National Park boundary: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Moclips River (Grays Harbor Co.), from the mouth to Quinault Indian Reservation boundary: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Mosquito Creek (Jefferson Co.), from Olympic National Park boundary upstream to Goodman 30000 Mainline Bridge: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Naselle River (Pacific Co.), from the Hwy. 101 Bridge to the North Fork: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Naselle River, South (Pacific Co.), from the mouth to Bean Creek: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Nemah River, Middle (Pacific Co.): Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Nemah River, North (Pacific Co.), from Hwy. 101 Bridge to Cruiser Creek: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Nemah River, South (Pacific Co.): Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Newaukum River, including South Fork (Lewis Co.), from mouth to Hwy. 508 Bridge near Kearny Creek: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Newaukum River, Middle Fork (Lewis Co.), from mouth to Taucher Rd. Bridge: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Newaukum River, North (Lewis Co.), from mouth to 400’ below Chehalis City water intake: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
North River (Grays Harbor/Pacific Co.), from the Hwy. 105 bridge to Raimie Creek: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Palix River (Pacific Co.): Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Queets River (Grays Harbor/Jefferson Co.): Contact Olympic National Park for regulations. (360) 565-3000. nps.gov/olym/planyourvisit/fishing.htm
Quillayute River (Clallam Co.), from Olympic National Park boundary upstream to confluence of Sol Duc and Bogachiel rivers: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Quinault River, Upper (Grays Harbor/Jefferson Co.), from the mouth at upper end of Quinault Lake upstream to Olympic National Park boundary: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Salmon River (Jefferson Co.), from outside Quinault Indian Reservation and Olympic National Park: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Satsop River and East Fork (Grays Harbor Co.), from the mouth to bridge at Schafer State Park, and from 400’ below Bingham Creek Hatchery dam to the dam: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Satsop River, West Fork and Middle Fork (Grays Harbor Co.): Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Skookumchuck River (Lewis/Thurston Co.), from mouth to 100’ below outlet of TransAlta WDFW steelhead rearing pond located at the base of Skookumchuck Dam: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Smith Creek (near North River) (Pacific Co.): Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Sol Duc River (Clallam Co.), from mouth to Hwy. 101 Bridge upstream of Klahowya campground: Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Sooes River (Clallam Co.), outside of Makah Indian Reservation: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Stevens Creek (Grays Harbor Co.), from the mouth to cable crossing downstream of WDFW hatchery outlet and from WDFW hatchery outlet to Hwy. 101 Bridge: Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Thunder Creek (Clallam Co.), from mouth to D2400 Rd.: Closed April 1, 2021.
Van Winkle Creek (Grays Harbor Co.), from mouth to 400’ below outlet of Lake Aberdeen Hatchery: Closed beginning Feb. 1, 2021.
Willapa River (Pacific Co.), from mouth (City of South Bend boat launch) to Hwy. 6 Bridge (near the town of Lebam): Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
Willapa River, South Fork (Pacific Co.): Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Wishkah River (Grays Harbor Co.), from the mouth to 200’ below the weir at the Wishkah Rearing Ponds and from 150’ upstream to 150’ downstream of the Wishkah adult attraction channel/outfall structure (within the posted fishing boundary): Closed beginning March 1, 2021.
Wynoochee River (Grays Harbor Co.): Closed beginning April 1, 2021.
According to WDFW, these measures are being taken to protect wild steelhead stocks.
“The majority of coastal wild steelhead runs are expected to return below escapement targets as they have the past four seasons and have failed to meet management objectives. These rules are expected to result in a reduction of wild steelhead encounters by more than 50 percent. “
As a note, the Wishkah River, from 150’ upstream to 150’ downstream of the Wishkah adult attraction channel/outfall structure (within the posted fishing boundary), is open only to anglers with disabilities who permanently use a wheelchair AND have a designated harvester companion card.