      Weather Alert

Coastal Interpretive Center Closer and Cancellations Due to COVID-19

Mar 16, 2020 @ 12:57pm

Submitted by Coastal Interpretive Center Due to concerns about the coronavirus and as a precaution for our staff, volunteers, and the general public, the Coastal Interpretive Center will be closing their doors to the general public beginning Monday, March 16 and will remain closed until April 25.  This date may be extended depending on further developments […]

The post Coastal Interpretive Center Closer and Cancellations Due to COVID-19 appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th