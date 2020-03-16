Coastal Interpretive Center Closer and Cancellations Due to COVID-19
Submitted by Coastal Interpretive Center Due to concerns about the coronavirus and as a precaution for our staff, volunteers, and the general public, the Coastal Interpretive Center will be closing their doors to the general public beginning Monday, March 16 and will remain closed until April 25. This date may be extended depending on further developments […]
