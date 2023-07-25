Coastal Harvest/Five Star Dealerships donate over 2,400lbs of peanut butter during annual drive

Coastal Harvest reports that their recent annual partnership with Five Star Dealerships brought in over 2,400lbs of peanut butter for local needs.

Five Star Ford Lincoln participated, with other Ford auto dealers throughout Washington, in the Ford Focus on Child Hunger Peanut Butter Drive.

All local Five Star Dealerships joined in on the annual effort, including Five Star Toyota Chevrolet Buick & Harbor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

During the drive, for every new or used vehicle sold, one case of peanut butter was donated to Coastal Harvest.

Coastal Harvest Executive Director Brent Hunter tells KXRO that in the combined effort, the Five Star Dealerships raised over 2,400lbs of peanut butter during the month of June.

The donations will benefit kids feeding programs and food banks throughout the area, with Coastal Harvest set to deliver the peanut butter to partner programs in both Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties.

“The partnership between Five Star Dealerships and Coastal Harvest, is an important link to help reduce child hunger in our communities. As the rising cost of living and supply shortages continue. The peanut butter goes a long way to help reduce food insecurity in our area.” said Hunter.

Coastal Harvest is a non-profit 501(c)(3) food bank distribution center serving seven Southwest Washington counties, providing food to 60 partner programs, including food pantries, feeding programs, Mobile Market, senior centers and backpack programs.

For more information on how to support local food banks, contact Coastal Harvest at 360-532-6315.