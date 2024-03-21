Clam digging returns to coastal beaches for six days of digging starting March 26

Razor clam digs return to coastal beaches beginning March 26, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) coastal shellfish managers confirmed, with additional tentative digs planned for April.

“We’ll be sending off March with six days of razor clam digging,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “Morning tides usually bring new participants and larger crowds, so we want to remind beach goers to respect the 25 MPH speed limit and only drive on the hard-packed sand near the high tide line to keep diggers safe and avoid crushing clam beds.”

Not all coastal beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Optimal digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.

The following March 26-31 digs will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) showed razor clams are safe to eat.

Confirmed dates during morning (midnight to noon) low tides March 26-31:

March 26, Tuesday, 7:54 a.m.; 0.7 feet; Copalis

March 27, Wednesday, 8:26 a.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

March 28, Thursday, 9:01 a.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 29, Friday, 9:39 a.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 30, Saturday, 10:23 a.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging extended until 1 p.m.)

March 31, Sunday, 11:16 a.m.; 0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging extended until 1 p.m.)

Tentative dates during morning (midnight to noon) low tides in April 8-14:

April 8, Monday, 6:44 a.m.; -0.5 feet; Mocrocks

April 9, Tuesday, 7:29 am.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

April 10, Wednesday, 8:14 a.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 11, Thursday, 9:00 a.m., -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 12, Friday, 9:48 a.m., -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 13, Saturday, 10:40 a.m., -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging extended until 1 p.m.)

April 14, Sunday, 11:38 a.m., 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Copalis (digging extended until 1 p.m.)

Tentative dates during morning (midnight to noon) low tides in April 23-29:

April 23, Tuesday, 6:58 a.m.; 0.0 feet; Copalis

April 24, Wednesday, 7:30 am.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

April 25, Thursday, 8:03 a.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 26, Friday, 8:39 a.m., -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 27, Saturday, 9:19 a.m., -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 28, Sunday, 10:05 a.m., -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 29, Monday, 10:58 a.m., 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

The DOH requires test samples for marine toxins, and domoic acid levels must fall under the guideline level before a beach can open for digging. Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. Final approval, including the upcoming April digs, usually occurs about a week or less – sometimes two to three days – before the start of each digging series. More information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, can be found on the WDFW’s domoic acid webpage

On all open beaches, the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition, to prevent waste.

All diggers 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities. Additional razor clam information is available on the WDFW razor clam webpage.