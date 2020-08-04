Chronus Introduces Grant Program to Improve Racial Equity Through Mentoring
Chronus announces annual program to award three years of mentoring software and support to a non-profit organization pursuing mission of equity for BIPOC individuals and/or businesses
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mentoringworks—Chronus, the leader in mentoring software, launched an annual grant program to enable one non-profit organization each year to pursue a mentoring program focused on improving racial equity for the Black community, Indigenous community and/or other communities of color. With the assistance of a three-year contract for Chronus mentoring software and standard customer success services for a mentoring program, the grant will support up to 500 program participants (mentors/mentees) concurrently. In addition, the selected organization will receive a one-time cash grant in the amount of $7,500 in order to assist in implementing and facilitating the mentoring program.
In light of current events that have illuminated the continued existence and impact of systemic racism, society finds itself once again at a crossroads. There is a real opportunity to take decisive action that could have positive ripple effects for decades. Multiple research studies have shown the positive effects of mentoring, but people of color report more barriers to accessing mentors than their white peers. By offering formal mentoring and mentoring software to organizations aiming to improve racial equity, Chronus aims to create a sustainable and scalable opportunity to connect mentors that want to help make a difference with mentees that can truly benefit from the mentorship.
“As part of our identity and mission, Chronus has made real impact in racial equity by helping people get connected through the power of mentoring over the last decade,” said Seena Mortazavi, CEO of Chronus. “We created this grant program because we want to follow through on our commitment, taking action that can lead to meaningful change in people’s lives. We know the challenges we are facing will take time to overcome, but this program is an initial step and intentional commitment to racial equity for the long haul.”
In order to apply for the program, an organization must be located within the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, or a U.S. territory, a registered tax-exempt non-profit organization under the applicable laws of the United States, and may not be an existing customer, contractor or vendor of Chronus LLC. The deadline for applications is September 30, 2020. Eligible submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges selected by Chronus leadership. Judging criteria will be broken down into three main areas for consideration:
Impact – positive impact on the Black community, Indigenous community and/or other communities of color; likelihood to positively impact racial equity and/or justice in society (60%)
Infrastructure – strength, background and commitment of the team that will be running a mentoring program utilizing Chronus software; a well-structured plan for how to utilize mentoring to impact racial equity and/or justice (30%)
Timing – ability to integrate Chronus in existing program or launch new program within year one of the contract term (10%)
Applications for the grant program will be open until 11:59pm PDT on September 30. Start your application for the Mentoring for Racial Equity grant program today. Chronus will announce the winning organization on November 10.
About Chronus
Chronus, the leader in mentoring software, helps people connect and learn from one another in the pursuit of growth, development and support. We power hundreds of thousands of successful mentoring connections for some of the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, non-profit organizations and professional associations. Our unique MatchIQ® technology, expert support, and exceptional user experience enable mentoring programs to scale and drive impact for organizations while changing lives through the power of mentoring. With a guided experience for participants, a mobile app for people on the go and the most configurable platform in the industry, we work with organizations to support a variety of programs and mentoring formats. These organizations include three of the Fortune 5, Uber, Texas A&M University, Lean In Energy and hundreds more. In addition to integrations with video conferencing and collaboration tools, like Zoom and Slack, Chronus also includes built-in video and chat capabilities within the platform for more meaningful virtual connections.
