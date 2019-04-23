Chris Thomas added to hospital board

Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Public Hospital District #2 have a new Commissioner prior to filing week.

The hospital district announced that after interviewing five candidates for an open seat on their board, they have selected Chris Thomas of Montesano to fill the roll.

“The Board was thrilled with the response to this vacancy and very pleased with the quality of applicants,” said Michael Bruce, Board President. “We look forward to working with Chris and are grateful for his ability to serve and the many talents he brings to the Board.”

The seat was left vacant following the recent retirement of MaryAnn Welch.

Thomas, former Grays Harbor County Auditor, comes to the board with a background in finance.

Thomas will be officially sworn in today and his seat will be on the General Election ballot in November. Any eligible voter in his district will be eligible to file for the position in May and run for the office.