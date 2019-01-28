Choker women’s wrestling ranked #1

There is a new #1 team in women’s wrestling, and they are from right here in South Aberdeen.

Late last week, the rankings for the women’s division were updated on the National Collegiate Wrestling Association website and the new top team in the land is Grays Harbor College with a total of 10-ranked wrestlers.

Previous #1 SW Oregon Community College fell to #2.

GHC said in a release, “Overall the Northwest Conference appears to be the powerhouse for the Women’s Division with the top-3 teams and 4 in the top-15.”

Choker wrestler Cynthia Ramirez is ranked #1 at 116 lbs with a 10-2 record for the year, the highest ranked local wrestler, although 9 other women are in the top of their weight classes.

Weight Class Rank Wrestler Year School Record Previous Rank 101 1 Maria Reyes Fr Big Bend CC 7-4 1 3 Cecilia Saavedra Jr Grays Harbor 8-2 2 109 1 Ivy Navarro So SW Oregon CC 3-0* 1 2 Kateri Rowell Jr Grays Harbor 8-1 2 116 1 Cynthia Ramirez So Grays Harbor 10-2 1 123 1 KaMele Sanchez Sr Colorado State 1-0 2 3 Brittany Wynn So Grays Harbor 5-1 4 130 1 Marina Goocher Sr Michigan – Dearborn 1-2 1 5 Carla Sanchez So Grays Harbor 0-0 5 136 1 Tara Linneman So Springfield Tech 1-2 2 2 Lesly Baires Fr Grays Harbor 2-4 3 7 Maata Fakaosita Fr Grays Harbor 2-3 8 143 1 Shannon Ripley Jr Husson 0-0 1 7 Cielo Villalobos So Grays Harbor 5-2 7 155 1 Maxine Knetter Jr Wisconsin 0-0 1 170 1 Cendall Manley Jr Liberty 0-2 1 3 Audrey Bucher So Grays Harbor 4-3 3 191 1 Leilani Camargo-Naone So Midland 0-0* 1 3 Mariah Stewart Fr Grays Harbor 5-2 3 7 Jackie Castro So Grays Harbor 1-4 6

WOMEN’S DIVISION TOP-15 Rank Team Points 1 Grays Harbor (NWC) 52 2 SW Oregon CC (NWC) 43 3 Big Bend CC (NWC) 25 4 Richland College (SWC) 24 5 Schreiner (SWC) 22 6 Springfield Tech (NEC) 19 7 Colorado State (WCC) 15 8t Fresno State (WCC) 13 8t Midland (SWC) 13 10t Liberty (MAC) 12 10t Maine (NEC) 12 12 Houston – Downtown (SWC) 11 13 North Texas (SWC) 9 14t Cal State – Northridge (WCC) 8 14t Husson (NEC) 8 14t Michigan – Dearborn (GLC) 8 14t Pacific Lutheran (NWC) 8 14t Wisconsin (GLC) 8

The full NCWA Women’s Division rankings are available here.

GHC says that these rankings will be updated following National Duals.