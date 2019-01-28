Choker women’s wrestling ranked #1

There is a new #1 team in women’s wrestling, and they are from right here in South Aberdeen.
Late last week, the rankings for the women’s division were updated on the National Collegiate Wrestling Association website and the new top team in the land is Grays Harbor College with a total of 10-ranked wrestlers.
Previous #1 SW Oregon Community College fell to #2.
GHC said in a release, “Overall the Northwest Conference appears to be the powerhouse for the Women’s Division with the top-3 teams and 4 in the top-15.”
Choker wrestler Cynthia Ramirez is ranked #1 at 116 lbs with a 10-2 record for the year, the highest ranked local wrestler, although 9 other women are in the top of their weight classes.
|Weight
Class
|Rank
|Wrestler
|Year
|School
|Record
|Previous
Rank
|101
|1
|Maria Reyes
|Fr
|Big Bend CC
|7-4
|1
|3
|Cecilia Saavedra
|Jr
|Grays Harbor
|8-2
|2
|109
|1
|Ivy Navarro
|So
|SW Oregon CC
|3-0*
|1
|2
|Kateri Rowell
|Jr
|Grays Harbor
|8-1
|2
|116
|1
|Cynthia Ramirez
|So
|Grays Harbor
|10-2
|1
|123
|1
|KaMele Sanchez
|Sr
|Colorado State
|1-0
|2
|3
|Brittany Wynn
|So
|Grays Harbor
|5-1
|4
|130
|1
|Marina Goocher
|Sr
|Michigan – Dearborn
|1-2
|1
|5
|Carla Sanchez
|So
|Grays Harbor
|0-0
|5
|136
|1
|Tara Linneman
|So
|Springfield Tech
|1-2
|2
|2
|Lesly Baires
|Fr
|Grays Harbor
|2-4
|3
|7
|Maata Fakaosita
|Fr
|Grays Harbor
|2-3
|8
|143
|1
|Shannon Ripley
|Jr
|Husson
|0-0
|1
|7
|Cielo Villalobos
|So
|Grays Harbor
|5-2
|7
|155
|1
|Maxine Knetter
|Jr
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|1
|170
|1
|Cendall Manley
|Jr
|Liberty
|0-2
|1
|3
|Audrey Bucher
|So
|Grays Harbor
|4-3
|3
|191
|1
|Leilani Camargo-Naone
|So
|Midland
|0-0*
|1
|3
|Mariah Stewart
|Fr
|Grays Harbor
|5-2
|3
|7
|Jackie Castro
|So
|Grays Harbor
|1-4
|6
|WOMEN’S DIVISION TOP-15
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Grays Harbor (NWC)
|52
|2
|SW Oregon CC (NWC)
|43
|3
|Big Bend CC (NWC)
|25
|4
|Richland College (SWC)
|24
|5
|Schreiner (SWC)
|22
|6
|Springfield Tech (NEC)
|19
|7
|Colorado State (WCC)
|15
|8t
|Fresno State (WCC)
|13
|8t
|Midland (SWC)
|13
|10t
|Liberty (MAC)
|12
|10t
|Maine (NEC)
|12
|12
|Houston – Downtown (SWC)
|11
|13
|North Texas (SWC)
|9
|14t
|Cal State – Northridge (WCC)
|8
|14t
|Husson (NEC)
|8
|14t
|Michigan – Dearborn (GLC)
|8
|14t
|Pacific Lutheran (NWC)
|8
|14t
|Wisconsin (GLC)
|8
The full NCWA Women’s Division rankings are available here.
GHC says that these rankings will be updated following National Duals.