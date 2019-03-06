Choker Men’s Wrestling earn 4th straight Conference Championship

Men’s Wrestling returned to Grays Harbor College in the fall of 2015.

That first year the Chokers claimed the NCWA Northwest Conference title and things haven’t changed since then.

The Chokers captured their 4th straight Conference Championship this past Saturday at Aberdeen High School’s Sam Benn Gymnasium.

With 8 teams competing, the Chokers ran away with team honors out scoring the Big Bend Vikings 195 – 122. Washington State University took 3rd place ith 97.5 and Pacific Lutheran University 4th with 87.5.

The Chokers dominated with participants in 10 of the 11 weight class championship matches, taking away 6 first place finishes.

Champions were;

David Campbell at 125

Kimani-Samuel Johnson at 157

Matt Alejandro at 174

Ryan Olivas at 197

Octavio Alejandre at 235

Mervyn Penniston-John at 285.

All of the Choker Champions’ wins came by pin.

David Campbell pinned David Woo of WSU in 4:55

Kimani-Samuel Johnson finished off Kevin Klein of CWU in 4:53

Matthew Alejandro over Milo Holston of WWU in 2:59

Ryan Olivas took 1:09 to pin Cole Tucker from PLU

Octavio Alejandre pinned Travis Mitchell from PLU in 4:07

Mervyn Penniston-John took 4:29 to defeat Charles Rupe from PLU.

2nd place finishers were;

Caleb Smith at 133

James Bell at 149

Darrien Walters at 165,

Kyle Ignacio at 184.

Choker wrestlers finishing 3rd were;

Chandler Rosalin at 133

Alexander Jordan at 184.

The Chokers are currently ranked #7 in the nation in the NCWA. The National Tournament is scheduled for March 15-17 in Allen, Texas.

Final Team Standings: GHC (D1) 195 Big Bend (D1) 122 WSU (D1) 97.5 PLU (D2) 87.5 Montana Tech (D2) 61.5 WWU (D2) 43.5 CWU (D2) 37.0 Treasure Valley (D2) 18.0

Complete results from this Conference Tourney available at https://ncwa.net/results/113583