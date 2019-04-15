The Chehalis River will not open for spring chinook salmon fishing.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the Chehalis River, from the mouth to the Hwy 6 Bridge in Adna, was scheduled to open on May 1, but it will remain closed for spring chinook fishing.

According to the WDFW, the number of spring chinook forecast to return to the Chehalis River basin is less than the spawning goal so there are no fish available for harvest.

They say that steelhead and other gamefish fisheries will remain as described in the Sport Fishing Rules 2018/2019 Pamphlet.

For more information contact Mike Scharpf, district biologist, Region 6 at (360) 249-1205.