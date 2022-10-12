KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Changes to Aberdeen HS/JV sports schedule next week

October 12, 2022 10:25AM PDT
A number of adjustments have been made to the Aberdeen School District sports schedule.

AHS/MJHS Athletic Director John Crabb announced that the changes came for various reasons.

Among the changes, the Aberdeen Bobcats have moved the Varsity Football game against WF West to Thursday, October 20 at WF West.

Crabb said that the game needed to be moved due to scheduling officials for the game that was originally scheduled for Friday, October 21.

In addition, the Aberdeen Varsity soccer matchup on Thursday, October 20 also features a change, as Centralia will now travel to Aberdeen for a 6pm start.

The game, which had been scheduled against Tumwater, will also be Senior Night.

The JV and Varsity soccer programs will then face Tumwater at home on Saturday, October 22 in a double header at 10a and 12p at Stewart Field.

