Changes coming to how Grays Harbor Jail provides healthcare
Montesano, WA – The Grays Harbor County Jail will be changing how they provide healthcare.
At their Tuesday meeting, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved employment agreements for healthcare workers at the jail.
Commissioner Vickie Raines broke down what the changes will be with them hiring the staff directly as opposed to being a part of a contractor’s staff.
Commissioner Randy Ross said he believes the change could save the county $300,000 to $400,000 this year.