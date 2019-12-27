Census workers needed for local work
As the country prepares for the 2020 census, workers are needed to conduct local work.
The Census Bureau is currently recruiting for enumerators for the 2020 Census.
They say “Our goals are large and we cannot do this alone.”
According to reports, the Census Bureau is recruiting to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count, including locally.
Census takers in Grays Harbor are eligible for $16 an hour, plus reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses, where applicable.
Census results are used to determine representation in Congress, and they help inform how billions of dollars are distributed for hospitals, schools, roads, and more.
“Be a 2020 Census Taker and support your community by making sure everyone one is counted. Apply Now. Part time Jobs. Local Positions. Flexible Hours. Now Hiring. Apply online by clicking here!”