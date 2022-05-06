A number of high profile local political offices are open for residents to apply for this month.
The Secretary of State’s office reminds residents that Candidate Filing Week is May 16-20 for people who want to run for any of the federal, state, and multicounty legislative or judicial offices up for election in Washington this year.
Locally, numerous Grays Harbor County offices are open. This includes the Commissioner #3, Sheriff, Prosecutor, Assessor, and other positions. In addition, opportunities as local Judges and a PUD Commissioner role, along with multi-county positions to represent the region.
Pacific County features similar county offices and regional seats.
A total of 176 offices will be available for Grays Harbor residents, with 154 of them for Precinct Committee Officer positions. In Pacific County, 97 offices are open for Filing Week, with 79 as PCO.
A number of potential candidates have filed with the Public Disclosure Commission to express their interest in a variety of positions.
Filing for office in most cases also requires a fee based on the salary received from the position.
Candidates are encouraged to submit an application online with the Office of the Secretary of State between 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, and 4 p.m. Friday, May 20. Those who file online and pay the required fees via credit or debit card can do so any time day or night during the week.
Applicants may also download a Declaration of Candidacy form and mail it along with a check to Candidate Filing, Office of the Secretary of State, P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA, 98504-0229. Or they may file in person at the Secretary of State’s office in the Legislative Building, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW in Olympia.
Candidates for federal, statewide, and multicounty legislative or judicial offices must file with the Office of the Secretary of State. Other candidates should file with the county elections office in which the position resides. All applications, regardless of delivery, must be received by the Office of the Secretary of State or the appropriate county elections office by 5 p.m. May 20.
Those who cannot file online, or who require in-person service should contact their county or state elections office to learn more about available services and business hours.
Once their filing is completed by the state or county, all candidates will receive an email with instructions to submit their voters’ pamphlet statement and photo online.
For more information, visit the Candidates & Campaigns page on the Secretary of State’s Elections site. There, applicants can download a candidate guide, read answers to frequently asked questions, and more. A brief, helpful video is also available.