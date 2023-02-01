Business startup and advancement training available in Pacific County

Local residents looking to start or grow a business have an opportunity for training.

The Pacific County Economic Development Council shared details regarding weekly opportunities that began last week in partnership with the Port of Willapa Harbor, Washington Coast Business Accelerator, and Enterprise for Equity.

According to the council, the Willapa Works Washington Coast Business Accelerator is offering small business training and development, available whether residents are looking to start, grow, or improve their business.

Every Thursday at noon, there are sessions available through these grant funded classes.

The assistance starts with an information session to learn about the programs and get directed to the appropriate training and resources, with virtual workshops available for business readiness and developing a comprehensive business plan.

The first 18 businesses to complete the program are eligible for a grant towards their business plan, with a total of $15,000 awarded.

To enroll in an information session – email [email protected].