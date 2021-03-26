      Weather Alert

Burning debris from rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies

Mar 26, 2021 @ 6:03am

AP – The National Weather Service in Seattle says burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night.

According to the Weather Service “The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn.” 

The astral occurrence was seen shortly after 9 p.m. and was seen in Grays Harbor as well.

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground. 

According to reports the rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week. 

SpaceX says the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

 

