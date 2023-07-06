Burn bans in effect throughout Grays Harbor

Most of Grays Harbor is under a burn ban, as of yesterday.

The Grays Harbor County Fire Marshall announced the decision on Wednesday, effective immediately.

The decision was based on the continued trend of warm and dry weather and fire danger.

Officials enacted the restrictions on all outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County until conditions moderate.

Numerous cities have followed suit and enacted local bans within their city limits.

Charcoal and wood burning, recreational campfires, residential yard waste, and land clearing burning are prohibited until further notice.

The use of natural and propane gas burning self-contained camping stoves and natural and propane gas burning portable fire pits is allowed.

In early June, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s office and Fire Districts enacted restrictions on outdoor burning in Grays Harbor due to the weather at that time, with this ban expanding the restrictions.

The early June ban limited burning to certain areas, but the update eliminates campfires entirely on county land.

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority reminded visitors that Washington State Park lands are under different restrictions, and both Grayland State Park and Twin Harbor State Park are at a State Parks level two burn restriction.

That means wood fires are restricted to fire pits in designated areas. Gas and propane are allowed, although charcoal may be restricted.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check with their fire department for local restrictions.

*** For information about fires on local BEACHES, contact *** Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844

For more information on local fire restrictions

Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book

Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222

City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book

Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623

Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121

For daily updates on burn restrictions