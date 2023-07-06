Burn bans in effect throughout Grays Harbor
Most of Grays Harbor is under a burn ban, as of yesterday.
The Grays Harbor County Fire Marshall announced the decision on Wednesday, effective immediately.
The decision was based on the continued trend of warm and dry weather and fire danger.
Officials enacted the restrictions on all outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County until conditions moderate.
Numerous cities have followed suit and enacted local bans within their city limits.
Charcoal and wood burning, recreational campfires, residential yard waste, and land clearing burning are prohibited until further notice.
The use of natural and propane gas burning self-contained camping stoves and natural and propane gas burning portable fire pits is allowed.
In early June, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s office and Fire Districts enacted restrictions on outdoor burning in Grays Harbor due to the weather at that time, with this ban expanding the restrictions.
The early June ban limited burning to certain areas, but the update eliminates campfires entirely on county land.
The South Beach Regional Fire Authority reminded visitors that Washington State Park lands are under different restrictions, and both Grayland State Park and Twin Harbor State Park are at a State Parks level two burn restriction.
That means wood fires are restricted to fire pits in designated areas. Gas and propane are allowed, although charcoal may be restricted.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to check with their fire department for local restrictions.
*** For information about fires on local BEACHES, contact *** Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844
For more information on local fire restrictions
- Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book
- Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222
- City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book
- Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811
- Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623
- Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121
For daily updates on burn restrictions
- Contact DNR at 1-800-323-BURN or visit the website at www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk then click on fire information in the far right corner
- Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org