Burglar caught red-handed by home security system

Aug 25, 2020 @ 7:03am

Aberdeen, WA – A resident’s home security system caught a burglar red-handed.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in South Aberdeen.  

They say the victim’s surveillance cameras alerted him that the suspect was in the basement of the residence and he then called 911.

The homeowner was not at the house at the time.   

According to police, Aberdeen and Cosmopolis Officers arrived a short time later and were able to take the suspect into custody as he exited the house.  

The suspect, a 31-year-old Aberdeen Resident, was booked into the City of Aberdeen Jail for residential burglary and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

