Booster dose for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Grays Harbor available in September

Grays Harbor County Public Health is notifying the public that booster doses for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available to both immunocompromised individuals and the general public at the mass vaccination clinic in Grays Harbor County in late September.
In a release to KXRO, they say that Doses will be given to the general public who received their 2nd dose at least 8 months prior.
Certain immunocompromised individuals are eligible to receive their 3rd dose 28 days following their 2nd dose.
Aat this time booster shots are for those who received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, not Janssen.
More information regarding boosters for the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine is forthcoming.
Registration for the booster shot is unavailable at this time, however Grays Harbor County Public Health is working to develop and streamline an efficient and customer-friendly registration process.
The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely infective Delta variant, which has been circulating in Grays Harbor County for several weeks.
“Transmission in our county is very high and our case rates are reflective of that. Please wear a mask. If you do receive a positive COVID-19 result, isolate for 10 days and if you’ve been exposed to a close contact, quarantine for 14 days. Due to the extremely high volume of those requesting testing, Curative’s kiosk is no longer taking unscheduled appointments. We ask that you schedule your testing appointment at www.curative.com. “
Grays Harbor County Public Health strongly encourages the public to schedule a vaccination immediately in order to prevent exposure to COVID-19.
All people ages 12 and older in Washington State are eligible for a vaccine.
Residents can schedule a vaccine appointment by using www.vaccinefinder.wa.gov to find a provider near you.