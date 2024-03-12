Body of missing Mercer Island man reported found in Cosmopolis following suspected homicide

Owned by Alpha Media LLC and its affiliates

A body found in Cosmopolis has been identified as that of a missing Mercer Island man.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the death of 74-year-old Curtis Engeland has been ruled a homicide.

Engeland went missing on Friday, February 23 from his home on Mercer Island.

The Mercer Island Police Department reported that Engeland’s roommate filed a missing person report, stating that he had been acting outside of his normal routine.

The Mercer Island Police Department reports state that a Silver Alert was insured for Engeland.

In a report from the King County Medical Examiners Office, details on exactly when and where the body of Engeland was found were not released, although listener reports state that local police were at a location near the Cosmopolis city line on Thursday, March 7.

The medical examiner’s office states that Engeland died due to a sharp force injury to the neck and that his death is being ruled a homicide.

Mercer Island police had been working with Engeland’s family and friends before he was found, and the State Patrol issued the Silver Alert asking for help finding him.