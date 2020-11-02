Board members needed for Correctional Industries Advisory Committee
Correctional Industries, the Washington Department of Corrections’ division focused on vocational education and job readiness of the incarcerated population, have locations at correctional institutions around Washington.
This includes a facility at Stafford Creek Corrections Center.
Now, the state is seeking three representatives on its advisory committee to oversee the inmate-led businesses.
The Correctional Industries Advisory Committee make recommendations to the Secretary of Corrections regarding the implementation of the incarcerated individual work program.
Officials state that the Department of Corrections is statutorily mandated to positively impact incarcerated individuals by stressing personal responsibility and accountability, establishing work ethic, and providing opportunities for self-improvement, including chances for growing and expanding skills and abilities to fulfill their role in the community post-release.
Members of the Correctional Industries Advisory Committee serve three-year staggered terms, with the nine total members evenly representing labor, business, and the general public, respectively. The Department is looking for one additional member from labor, one from business, and one from the general public. To apply for membership on the committee, please complete the Correctional Industries Advisory Committee Application prior to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Members of the committee shall serve with compensation, pursuant to RCW 43.03.240, and shall be reimbursed by the Department for travel expenses and per diem, pursuant to RCW 43.03.050 and RCW 43.03.060.
For questions about the Correctional Industries Advisory Committee, please contact Adrea Stephens.