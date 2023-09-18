Bicyclist and motorcyclist injured in separate Pacific County accidents

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Pacific County.

According to a report from the Washington State Patrol, charges are pending against a 79-year-old Ilwaco man after he struck a bicyclist at the tip of Pacific County near the Astoria-Megler Bridge.

The report states that a 58-year-old Bend, OR man was riding his bike on Saturday, heading south on US 101 at SR 401 when the Ilwaco man drove his 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 onto the shoulder, striking the bicyclist.

The Ilwaco driver reportedly fled the scene before later being apprehended in Oregon.

The Bend man was injured in the accident and transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.

Charges are pending against the Pacific County man. Drugs and alcohol are noted as not being involved.

————————————

A separate accident on Friday in Pacific County saw one person injured when their vehicle went off the road.

The WSP states that a 42-year-old Edmonds man was riding his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle south on US 101 between South Bend and Long Beach when the accident occurred.

A report says that it appears the man was riding south when he failed to negotiate a curve, leaving the roadway and striking a guardrail.

No other vehicles were involved.

The rider was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital for injuries to his ankle.

No charges are pending against the rider.