Basich Boulevard repairs up for approval; will reportedly take 8 months
The City of Aberdeen has a report this week that would approve funding to repair Basich Boulevard.
In the agenda packet for the upcoming City Council meeting on Wednesday, January 22, the Aberdeen City Council is set to hear a report recommending that the Mayor sign an agreement with Landau Services for the Basich Boulevard Landslide Repair Project.
Following an emergency proclamation in December for the slide at Basich Boulevard, the city asked for a proposal from the consulting firm.
According to the report, Landau was brought in immediately after the slide and has performed work related to Emergency Response and Predesign totaling $38,640.
This report seeks funding approval for the full design and construction support including work already completed for a total not to exceed $120,520
All work under the agreement would be completed within 8 months