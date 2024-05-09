Applications open for E. K. and Lillian F. Bishop Scholarship

Current college and graduate school students, who graduated from a Grays Harbor County high school, are being encouraged to seek financial assistance for their education by applying for the E. K. and Lillian F. Bishop Scholarship.

Grays Harbor College and the Grays Harbor College Foundation tell KXRO that in previous years, undergraduates were eligible to receive as much as $3,000 per year. At the same time, graduate students were eligible to receive as much as $5,000.

Awards are paid directly to the student’s college to offset the cost of tuition, room, board, and other fees.

Online applications are available now at www.ghc.edu/foundation/bishop.

Applications must be submitted no later than July 1 and recipients will be announced by July 26th.

Started more than 30 years ago by the Bishop Foundation, this scholarship fund is designated for students in their third or fourth years of accredited four-year college or universities, as well as for students in their first two years of accredited graduate schools.

This includes students who are enrolling in Grays Harbor College’s Bachelor of Applied Science degree programs and Nursing program, who meet the scholarship qualifications.

For more information, contact (360) 538-4024 or [email protected].