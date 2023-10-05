Applications being accepted for Grays Harbor tourism grants

Grays Harbor Tourism grant applications are now being accepted from qualifying entities organizing tourism based activities, tourism promotion, and hospitality projects that are aimed at increasing and/or supporting the tourism industry within Grays Harbor County.

Grant funding is provided to increase and support tourism activity within the county.

The grant categories and their deadlines are as follows:

Festival and Event Grants (deadline Oct. 27, 2023)

Tourism Hospitality and Special Projects Grants (deadline Oct. 27, 2023)

Major Tourism Projects (deadline Oct. 27, 2023)

Destination Marketing Partnership Grants (deadline Oct. 27, 2023)

Under State law (RCW 67.28) Grays Harbor County receives funds from lodging taxes imposed on commercial overnight stays. These funds can be retained and utilized by the County for tourism marketing, the operation and development of tourism generating facilities, qualifying tourism hospitality projects, or expended for events & activities deemed to generate visitors from a distance of fifty miles, or greater.

Full details regarding qualifying entities and expenses are available on the appropriate grant application.

Additional, helpful information is available on the County Tourism Department website at https://visitgraysharbor.com/programs/.

Applicants with additional questions can also contact the Grays Harbor Tourism Office, which allocates over $400,000 in grant funds, annually.

“We are very fortunate that our County Commissioners have continued to support the funding of this grant program. They understand that tourism is vital to Grays Harbor’s economic success and they’ve supported investing in the long term sustainability of our tourism industry,” said Mike Bruner, Grays Harbor County Tourism Director.

Applications for grant funding are available from the Grays Harbor Tourism office or can be downloaded from the Grays Harbor Tourism website at visitgraysharbor.com.

For more information, contact Emma Raub, Grays Harbor Tourism Office Manager and Public Relations Coordinator, at 360-482-2651, ext. 1876, or by email at [email protected].