Application process open for BAS-OM Program through GHC
Grays Harbor College is now accepting applications for the next cohort of their Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Management (BAS-OM) program.
The BAS-OM program is designed for working adults, with classes taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 5:00 pm.
“This pathway is for students looking to advance their careers in respective fields, especially those graduates with an applied associate degree.”
This is a “selective admission” program, meaning students applying by March 31 will receive priority consideration for admission interviews as the next cohort is built.
Prerequisites include ENGL 101 – English Composition I, MATH 146 – Introduction to Statistics, Natural Science w/ lab, CMST 220 – Public Speaking, and ACCT 201 – Principles of Accounting I. These prerequisite courses may be in progress during the application period, but must be completed with a 2.0 or higher grade-point average before the Fall 2020 BAS courses begin. Also, applicants must submit evidence of an earned associate degree from a regionally accredited college or university with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher by August 2020.
The program ends with a 99-hour culminating internship experience and students are expected to demonstrate new skills acquired during the 2-year degree program.
GHC’s first three BAS-OM cohorts had students representing fields such as healthcare, human services and case management, counseling, diesel technology, payroll, human resources, broadcast journalism, non-profit management, grant writing, and supply chain/logistics.
Recent alumni from this program are now completing their MBA degrees at various state universities.
Applications may be submitted online at https://forms.ghc.edu/bas-application/.
Once the admissions process is successfully completed, Dr. Chris Portmann will be the designated faculty advisor for the cohort.
For more information about BAS-OM, contact Dr. Lucas Rucks, Dean of GHC’s Workforce Education Department, lucas.rucks@ghc.edu, or his assistant Marjie Stratton, 360.538.4013, marjie.stratton@ghc.edu.