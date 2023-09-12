Aberdeen Explorer Post 13 looking for new local youth interested in law enforcement

The Aberdeen Police Department is actively looking for young adults, between the ages of 15 ½ to 20 years of age, to join the Aberdeen Police Explorer Post.

Explorers learn about law enforcement first-hand through training and riding on patrol with officers. Explorers serve the department and community in a variety of ways, while developing a greater understanding of the criminal justice system.

A number of former police explorers have gone on to work for local law enforcement agencies.

“This is an exciting opportunity to develop skills that will help you whether or not you decide to pursue a law enforcement career. “ said APD Officer B King,

APD says that Explorers meet weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM.

If you are interested in becoming an Aberdeen Police Explorer please email your name and contact number to Officer B. King [[email protected]] or Officer D. Mitchell [[email protected]].

There will be an informational meeting on September 20th, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Aberdeen High School Commons Area.

Parents and future APD Explorer candidates are encouraged to attend. This will be the time to bring all your questions about the program.