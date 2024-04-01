All-terrain track chairs in Westport add options for mobility-challenged beachgoers

Westport residents and visitors with mobility issues will have a free option to visit the local beach.

David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems (David’s Chair) announced they have added another location for one of their all-terrain electric track chairs to be used for free.

Westport will be the new home and location for a track chair provided by David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems.

According to a release by CEO and Founder Steve Furst, ”Westport is the perfect location with easy beach access and wonderful community support. John Shaw, and the Historical Society, have been amazing to work with. Their enthusiasm to provide this service is inspiring.”

Furst says that David’s Chair has been working at providing this new way to get out on the beach and into nature for people with mobility challenges.

On April 5 & 6, the David’s Chair team will bring 5 electric all-terrain track chairs to Westport for mobility-challenged guests to try for free.

These chairs will be set up at the end of Ocean Drive.

From 10 am to 4 pm on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, people who register at https://davidschair.org can have a chance to buckle in and experience the freedom to travel along the beach without having to be concerned about the sand or water.



Anyone with mobility impairments, requiring the assistance of wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, canes, or crutches, will be able to use these chairs at no charge.

David’s Chair, the Westport Historical Society, volunteers from Westport by the Sea Condos, and others from the community will be working to meet with the guests using the track chairs and get them on their way to the beach.

Furst said, “We rely on volunteers at all of our locations and without them we could not provide this service. We are grateful for the support we have received and the commitment to community service here in Westport”.

When the David’s Chair staff leaves Westport after the visit, they will be leaving a track chair to be used by people with mobility challenges for free.