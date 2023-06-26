AHS students return from SkillsUSA with a medal and thousands in scholarships and prizes

The Aberdeen High School Chapter of SkillsUSA recently competed at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Skills and Leadership Conference in Atlanta, GA.

SkillsUSA Advisor Chuck Veloni tells KXRO that local students came away with scholarships and prizes in excess of over $4,000.

AHS Junior, Keara Burns, took the Silver Medal in Residential and Commercial Appliance Technology (RCAT). Keara was the Bronze Medalist in the same event in 2022.

Keara’s competition included troubleshooting various appliances, brazing techniques, customer service, and interviewing skills. Keara walked away with over $2,000 in prizes, which included various industry related tools and equipment, plus a $1,600 scholarship. Keara’s parents are Dan and Diane Burns.

AHS Junior, Charlie Ancich, placed 26th in the nation in Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC/R). Charlie’s competition included an industry standards test, troubleshooting skills on commercial, as well as residential equipment, and brazing techniques.

Charlie received over $600 in industry related prizes. Charlie’s parents are Matt and Jamie Ancich.

Keara and Charlie, are students in the Industrial Engineering program at Aberdeen High School, run through the Twin Harbors Skills Center.

The Aberdeen High School Chapter of SkillsUSA would like to thank all of those who helped these students achieve their goal of demonstrating excellence at a national level.