Accidents in Grays Harbor lead to two deaths

This weekend, two deaths and two injuries came out of separate vehicle accidents in Grays Harbor.

In the first accident Saturday evening around 11:30 PM just outside Oakville, a 38-year-old Oakville man died when he caused a three car accident.

According to the Washington State Patrol, as the man was driving his 2002 Honda Civic east on Highway 12 when he passed another vehicle. When the man went to pull back into his lane, he clipped the front end of a 2014 Honda Civic also traveling east. When he struck the other car, his car struck a 2012 Toyota Camry head on in the westbound lanes.

In the report, it states the Oakville man died on scene, and his passenger and the driver of the Camry were both taken to Harborview Medical Center. The driver of the other eastbound car involved was not injured.

The road was closed for approximately six hours following the accident.

In a separate accident north of Amanda Park on Sunday evening around 6 PM, a Forks man died when his car rolled.

In the report, the 79-year-old was driving a 1997 Honda Accord north on State Route 101 when he left the road. The car rolled, coming to rest on its top.

The cause of that accident is under investigation.