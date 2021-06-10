Accidents in Grays Harbor and Pacific County bring multiple injuries

Two accidents on Wednesday resulted in three injuries.
The Washington State Patrol sent information following the accidents.
The first report was for a collision in Central Park that occurred after a local driver was following too closely.
In their report, a 16-year-old Aberdeen driver was following a 57-year-old Hoquiam driver on SR 12. When the Hoquiam woman slowed down for traffic, she was struck from behind by the 16-year-old Aberdeen teen.
The Hoquiam driver was transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital for her injuries. The 16-year-old boy was cited for following too closely.
The accident caused the roadway to be blocked for approximately 35 minutes.
In Pacific County, an accident sent both drivers to the hospital.
WSP states that the accident on SR 6 was caused after a 25-year-old Raymond woman was driving and failed to yield right-of-way, turning in front of a 20-year-old Raymond man’s truck.
Both drivers were injured in the accident and transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital and the female driver was cited for failure to yield right of way.