Accident sends two to hospital and knocks out power to over 7,000

An accident that knocked out power to over 7,000 people yesterday also sent two people to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday a 62 year old Aberdeen man in a 1999 Chevy Suburban was heading east on Highway 12 in Central Park.

They say that the driver took his eyes off the road and the SUV left the road to the right, hit the guard rail, and plowed through a power pole.

The Suburban continued for about 80 yards and ended up against a tree at the bottom of a small ravine.

According to the State Patrol, the driver was not injured but his two passengers, a 58 year old Ocean Shores man and a 27 year old Aberdeen woman, were both transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The man was charged with Negligent Driving 2nd Degree.

When the accident occurred power was knocked out for 7,053 customers according to the Grays Harbor PUD.

The outage impacted Montesano, Central Park, Wishkah, and North Aberdeen and the PUD was able to gradually restore areas through switching.

They say that power was fully restored just before 5:00 a.m. this morning.

If your home meter suffered damage in the accident, please call 360 537 3721 or 888 541 5923.

Photo credit WSP Trooper Chelsea Hodgson