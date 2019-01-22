Accident on Wishkah Road sends 3 people to hospitals

A head-on collision on the Wishkah Road sent multiple people to hospitals.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, around 4pm on Martin Luther King Jr Day, 2 vehicles collided on the Wishkah near Long Swamp.

In a release, Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Johansson tells KXRO that a 36-year-old Hoquiam man was driving a 2004 Ford Escort towards Aberdeen when witnesses say the escort crossed the center line and collided with a 2015 Honda Civic driven by a 72 year old Aberdeen man.

Also inside the Civic was the man’s wife.

Johansson says that there was extensive damage to both vehicles and all three people were trapped inside their vehicles.

Aid crews were able to extract all three and the Hoquiam man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The 72-year-old Aberdeen man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital while his wife was airlifted to Tacoma General, both with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit was on scene, and according to Johansson at this time it is not known what caused the Escort to cross the centerline.