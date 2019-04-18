Accident near Shelton ends in fatality; is caused by McCleary man
A McCleary man caused an accident outside Shelton that led to the death of an Allyn woman.

The Washington State Patrol reports that a 42-year-old McCleary man was driving south on State Route 3 Wednesday afternoon just before 3 pm when he crossed the center line in his 1995 Geo Metro. Travelling north was 85-year-old Marie Aman of Allyn in a 2009 Ford Focus.

When the McCleary man crossed into the opposite lane, the cars struck head on.

WSP reports that Marie Aman was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was pronounced deceased.

The McCleary driver was injured in the accident and was taken to Mason General Hospital.

It’s not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Charges are pending

The roadway was fully reopened around 8 pm.

 

