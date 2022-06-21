Accident in Pacific County claims life

Tokeland, WA – An accident in Pacific County claimed a life over the weekend.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Sunday night at about 11:30pm, a 39 year old Tokeland woman was heading north on State Route 105 in a 1990 Nissan.
Police say that the woman was traveling at a “high rate of speed” and the Nissan left the road to the left near Smith Anderson Rd.
According to the State Patrol, the vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on its wheels approximately 100 feet off the road.
The WSP says that the woman was deceased at the scene.
They say that she was not not wearing her seatbelt and that the cause of the accident was speed.