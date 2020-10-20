Accelalpha Named One of the 2020 Best Small and Medium Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accelalpha, a premier consulting firm that solves critical business challenges and drives improved business performance through insight and technology, has been honored by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2020 Best Small and Medium Workplaces™. The rankings are based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.
Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among teams.
The rankings reward companies that best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Accelalpha also earned the designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020.
“Our inclusion on this list further recognizes our focus and investment in building a strong culture based on employee ownership and commitment,” said Nat Ganesh, CEO of Accelalpha. “That commitment translates to a highly satisfied client base and projects that deliver their desired impact. Additionally, we are dedicated to continuing our investment in building Accelalpha, our team and our culture – and to ensuring that we are a trusted partner of choice for our clients.”
About Accelalpha
Accelalpha is a leader in solving critical business challenges by seamlessly blending industry insights, specialized domain expertise and cloud application depth to help companies build supply chain resiliency, optimize sales and commerce, modernize procurement processes and realize the benefits of the cloud. As a longtime strategic partner of Oracle, we work collaboratively with our clients across a range of industries including high-tech, retail, food and beverage, life sciences, manufacturing and wholesale to develop holistic solutions tailored to their unique needs. Our rigorous, business outcome-focused approach to developing solutions allows us to deliver tangible results in a shorter time frame. The result is a highly satisfied and referenceable client base.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.
