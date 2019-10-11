Aberdeen woman dies after a police pursuit ends in car accident
Elma, WA – A woman died after a police pursuit ended in a car accident on Thursday night.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a 19 year old Aberdeen woman was attempting to flee in a 2008 Subaru Impreza.
They say that she was heading west on SR 8 and had fled for about 5 miles before losing control of the Subaru while attempting to change lanes at a high rate of speed to get around a chip truck near Fairgrounds Rd.
The State Patrol says the car left the road to the left, went into the median, and then rolled several times.
According to the State Patrol, the woman was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the car during the accident.
They say that she was pronounced dead at the scene.