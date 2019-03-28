Aberdeen Spring Clean Up starts in April

The City of Aberdeen’s Residential Spring Clean Up is coming up next month.

The city has announced that it will run from April 1st – 30th, 2019, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at LeMay, Inc.

Citizens must present their purple voucher at time of disposal to receive the free service of dumping up to one ton with a one load limit with a car, pickup, or 4×8 or smaller trailer.

There is a maximum of four car tires with no truck tires accepted.

One refrigerator or freezer may be dumped as well.

No cement, medical waste, asbestos, ammunition, or explosives will be accepted.

The city says to watch your mail during the last week of March, for your purple voucher.

Hazardous waste will only be accepted from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on April 3rd and April 6th.

E-waste will be accepted every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For further information, please contact LeMay, Inc. at (360) 533-1251.