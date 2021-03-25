Aberdeen Spring Clean Up program coming next month
Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen Spring Clean Up program is coming next month.
The City of Aberdeen says that the program starts April 1 and will run through April 30.
The Spring Clean Up allows for the free dumping of up to one ton with a one load limit in a car, pickup, or 4×8 or smaller trailer at the LeMay Grays Harbor Transfer Station.
It is for residential customers who live inside the city limits of the City of Aberdeen and residents must present their yellow voucher at the time of disposal to receive the free service.
The vouchers are being mailed to the residents of all single family and duplex homes at the service address.
The City says that if you receive your mail at a PO Box, you will need to come to City Hall during business hours to pick up your voucher.
The City of Aberdeen does not reimburse you for any costs that you may be charged if you do not take your voucher.