Aberdeen School District names their 2023 Employees of the Year

The Aberdeen School District celebrated their staff in a recent banquet to name their 2023 Employees of the Year.

The district held the ceremony to award employees at every school within the city.

Highlighting the awards, Superintendent Jeff Thake presented Rees Sturm with the ASD5 Teacher of the Year award and Isaura “Izzy” Guzman with the Classified Employee of the Year award.

Congratulations to all of these dedicated employees!

Aberdeen High School

Rachel Wenzel, English teacher

Jeri Distler, Special Education para-educator

Harbor Learning Center

Christopher Howell, Math/Science teacher

Amy Rasler, Attendance secretary

Miller Junior High School

Jamie Sutton, Special Education teacher

Isaura Guzman, Guidance Center secretary

A.J. West Elementary School

Jessica Nelson, 2nd Grade teacher

Jeanna Baltazar, para-educator

Central Park Elementary School

Bailee Green, Kindergarten teacher

Shilo Todd, para-educator

McDermoth Elementary School

Theresa Fleming, 2nd Grade teacher

Shanna Lynch, para-educator

Robert Gray Elementary School

Julie Niemi, 2nd Grade teacher

Kim Abel, MTSS assistant

Stevens Elementary School

Rees Sturm, 2nd Grade teacher

Josie Micheau, office coordinator

Hopkins Preschool

Candis Gates, Preschool teacher

Toni Williams, ECEAP Family Service worker

Principal of the Year:

John Meers, Miller Junior High School

District staff:

Wade Bruffet, Technology

Transportation:

Melody Ancheta, bus driver

Maintenance/Custodial:

Mike Pauley, Facilities manager

Food Service: ­­­­­­­­­­­­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­­

Michelle Ryan, Robert Gray Elementary School

Sent to the Principal’s Office

It wasn’t long after being named 2023 Teacher of the Year that Rees Sturm, pictured below, found himself in the Principal’s Office at Stevens Elementary School. Actually, make that Principal-for- the-Day Liam Cech’s office. On behalf of the students at Stevens, Principal Cech was happy to congratulate Mr. Sturm on his award.