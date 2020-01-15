Aberdeen Police asking for the public’s help after collision claims woman’s life
Aberdeen, WA – A 71-year-old Aberdeen woman, Jeri Styles, died on Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at East First Street and North G Street in Aberdeen.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that Styles passed away late yesterday morning at Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
Aberdeen Police say that just after 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning officers and the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of E. First St. and N. G St.
They say the pickup reportedly left the scene eastbound on First St.
Emergency responders arrived on scene moments later and found the victim lying near the center of the road.
Collision investigators responded to assist with the investigation and the Aberdeen Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance as they look for more information.
This collision occurred during the early morning school commute and they are asking anybody who may have witnessed the events leading up to the collision, the victim being struck, or the suspect vehicle leaving the scene, to please contact Detective Jeff Weiss at 360-538-4452.
Police say it is possible the driver was unaware they struck a pedestrian.
Preliminary information indicates the vehicle may be an older model dark colored Ford or Chevy pickup truck.
The investigation is ongoing.