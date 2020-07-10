Aberdeen Police add online reporting for some needs
The Aberdeen Police Department issued a release saying that they have now implemented online reporting for their citizens.
According to the department, they have launched the website https://www.frontlinepss.com/aberdeen and it can now be used to make an online report or request a vacation watch for their residences.
This link can also be found on the Aberdeen Police Department website.
For online crime reporting, APD says that the report must meet certain requirements:
- the report must be non-emergency (not in progress)
- the report cannot be used for missing persons or runaways
- the online report should not be used if there is a suspect for the crime.
For citizens who complete the vacation watch request of residences within the city of Aberdeen, a confidential list is created for our Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS). When our VIPS are on their patrols, they can periodically check these residences and report back to the home owner if desired.
Citizens who wish to speak to an Aberdeen Police Officer , can always call the dispatch center at 360-533-8765 and ask to speak to an officer by phone.
Online reports will be reviewed by staff and may take a few days depending on when the report was received. Individuals who wish to receive a copy of the report, can complete a public records request from the city of Aberdeen’s website at : https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/291/Public-Records-Request .
As always, you can come to the Aberdeen Police Department during business hours and make a criminal report or complete a public records request.