Aberdeen Police add medication drop box

Aberdeen has joined Hoquiam and Montesano in providing an option for residents with excess or expired medication.

The Aberdeen Police Department announced that they have installed a Prescription Medication Drop Box in their lobby to dispose of unused medication.

The new drop box is meant for pill and capsule form medications only and is not intended for disposal of needles, inhalers, aerosols, ointments, liquids, lotions, thermometers, or hydrogen peroxide. They say that the box clearly states which items are not accepted.

“This service is available to citizens, not businesses or medical clinics for disposal of medications or medical waste.“

APD also announced they are working with Harbor Strong, the local coalition focused on reducing opioid use/abuse among middle and high school aged youth.

“A study on drug use and health showed that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet”, said April Heikkila, Harbor Strong Coordinator. “The placement of a new permanent prescription medication drop receptacle in the lobby of the Aberdeen Police Department will keep our kids safer, by greatly reducing the availability of prescription medications.”

Harbor Strong will join the Aberdeen Police Department on April 27th from 10:00 AM until 2:30 PM for National Drug Take-Back Day in the lobby of the Aberdeen Police Department.

Additional substance abuse prevention activities are planned for April as well. Harbor Strong, My Town Coalition, and multiple community partners (including the Aberdeen Police Department) will be bringing Jermaine Galloway ( also known as Tall Cop) to Grays Harbor County in April for three different presentations:

April 23rd Elma Summit Pacific Wellness Center 6:00-7:30 PM

April 24th Hoquiam High School Little Theater 1:30-3:30 PM and 6:00-7:30 PM

April 25th Aberdeen Log Pavilion 8:00 AM – 12:00 noon

Tall Cop is dedicated to education and resources for the detection and prevention of substance abuse to help keep young people, families and our communities safe. Officer Galloway has nearly 20 years of experience in law enforcement in the state of Idaho, and much of that time has been spent focused on combating underage drinking and drug abuse.