Aberdeen man hit by vehicle on Simpson Avenue
A man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.
The Aberdeen Police Department reports a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Simpson Avenue Tuesday.
The accident was first recorded near Simpson Avenue and Williams Street, near the Breaker sculpture where Simpson turns to N. Park Street.
When officers arrived, they were unable to locate a collision but discovered the incident occurred a dozen blocks to the west near Simpson and Oak Streets.
According to the report, a 52-year-old Aberdeen man was crossing the street from the sidewalk when a 52-year-old Aberdeen woman began to turn onto Simpson.
The woman reportedly did not see the man crossing, and as she began to turn, collided with him.
The man was taken up the hill to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries as the woman remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.