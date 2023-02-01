Aberdeen City Council meetings to start at 6:30pm

Effective February 8th, 2023, the Aberdeen City Council meeting start time will change to begin at 6:30 PM.

Changes to the structure of the meetings were first proposed in December when it was stated by City Administrator Ruth Clemens that some council members had expressed concern about the start time and duration of City Council meetings, stating that they begin too late and run too far into the evening.

At that time, a request was to make a number of changes to the meeting procedures.

RECOMMENDATION(S):

Change the start time of Council meetings from 7:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Eliminate the Committee of the Whole meeting prior to the regular meeting.

Incorporate a Consent Agenda.

Commitment to adhere to Robert’s Rules during meetings.

Limit Council meetings to 2 hours with the option to motion for additional time.

Change the times and dates of the Public Safety and Finance committee meetings.

Council President Kati Kachman said in December that the change to remove the Committee of the Whole and incorporate those items into the regular meeting is for timing reasons.

A recommendation to limit council comments and topic discussions to 3 minutes per person, similar to public comments, was previously removed from the recommendations.

Starting in February, meetings will be held at the Third Floor Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 200 East Market Street on the second, fourth, and fifth Wednesday evening of each month, commencing in regular session at 6:30 PM.

For further information, please contact City Administrator Ruth Clemens at 360 537-3233; or by US Mail at 200 E. Market Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520-5207; or via email to [email protected].