Aberdeen City Council approves purchase of East Aberdeen properties

The City of Aberdeen is purchasing property on their east side.
At their Wednesday meeting, the Aberdeen City Council unanimously approved the purchase of multiple parcels of property in East Aberdeen, north of Summit Street. This purchase was recommended by the Real Estate Review Committee consisting of Councilmembers Tawni Andrews, Nathan Kennedy, Kati Katchman, Frank Gordon, as well as Mayor Pete Schave.
According to a report given to the council, the city was recently approached by the attorney for a family who owns several parcels on Summit Street behind the Aaron’s, Verizon and Starbucks locations to see if the City would be interested in purchasing them.
In their recommendation it states that these properties have been of interest to the city for some time, but had previously not been available for sale.
The purchase of the land would allow the widening of that portion of Summit and allow better access for residents and employees working on the city’s pump station that sits adjacent.
The city council approved entering into a purchase and sale agreement for the parcels at a fee of $100,000 to be taken out of the General Fund.
Ownership of the property would be transferred to Public Works when finalized.
6-9-21 Real Estate Review Committee report