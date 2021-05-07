7th-12th grade South Bend students return to 4 days of in-person learning on Monday
South Bend, WA – South Bend Jr. Sr. High School will be welcoming 7th-12th grade students back to 4 days of in-person school per week beginning Monday, May 10.
According to Superintendent Dr. Jon Tienhaara, all students K-12 were previously scheduled to return to 4 days per week on May 3, but grades 7-12 were delayed due to COVID-19 case rates in Pacific County being above 200 per 100,000.
Grades K-6 and preschool returned to 4 days per week on May 3.
According to Tienhaara, county case rates have been below 200 cases per 100,000 for the last four days and look to continue that trend.
As of yesterday, the case rate was 143 and there were 22 current active cases in the county.
Tienhaara says that under these conditions, the health department allows for 3 ft. distancing, which enables the district to have both A and B cohorts on campus concurrently.
Students will be in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday as Wednesday will remain a remote learning day and dismissal remains at 2:20 pm.
All other safety requirements remain in place.
Please contact your respective school building at 360-875-6041 with any questions.