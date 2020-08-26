74 Grays Harbor COVID-19 cases identified in one week; Pacific County sees 3rd related death
No new cases were added to the Grays Harbor COVID-19 count on Tuesday, but nearly 75 new cases were identified in one week.
Since August 17th, Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor Emergency Operations Center tells KXRO that they have identified 74 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people who reside in Grays Harbor County.
According to health officials, at least half of these new cases have been linked to two separate outbreaks identified at two private businesses.
Grays Harbor County Public Health is working closely with both employers to mitigate any further spread of COVID-19 within Grays Harbor County.
They say that Some investigations are still pending, but thus far approximately 10% of the 74 new cases have no known source of exposure.
Also announced on Tuesday, Pacific County Health and Human Services received confirmation that a Pacific County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died as a result of COVID-19.
Due to age and underlying conditions the individual was considered high risk.
This is the third COVID-19 death attributed to Pacific County.
“Public health officials, including the public health nurse for this case, Lori Craig Ashley, would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this time of loss.”
Grays Harbor County Public Health updates COVID-19 numbers Monday – Friday at noon on healthygh.org.
For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.